Darshan brings a stylish throwback to Ambareesh’s iconic Antha look in Devil

Challenging Star Darshan is steadily building anticipation around his upcoming film, Devil, which is being mounted on a grand scale under the Sri Jai Matha Combines banner. The team has now completed the talkie portions, with only a few action sequences and songs left to film.
To mark the moment, the makers released a striking new poster that sent Darshan fans into a frenzy. The actor is seen in a look reminiscent of late matinee idol Ambareesh's Kanwarlal from the cult classic Antha.
Directed and written by Prakash Veer, Devil has been shot across Bengaluru and Rajasthan, capturing both urban grit and rustic grandeur. The team will be heading abroad to cover crucial portions, and soon begin dubbing.
The film pairs Darshan with Rachana Rai, while Mahesh Manjrekar steps into the antagonist’s shoes. The ensemble cast also includes Tulasi, Achyuth Kumar, Srinivas Prabhu, and Shobh Raj.
With Sudhakar S Raj handling cinematography, B Ajaneesh Loknath has scored the music for Devil, which has art direction by Mohan B Kere and stunt choreography by Ram-Lakshman.