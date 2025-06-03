Darshan brings a stylish throwback to Ambareesh’s iconic Antha look in Devil

Challenging Star Darshan is steadily building anticipation around his upcoming film, Devil, which is being mounted on a grand scale under the Sri Jai Matha Combines banner. The team has now completed the talkie portions, with only a few action sequences and songs left to film.

To mark the moment, the makers released a striking new poster that sent Darshan fans into a frenzy. The actor is seen in a look reminiscent of late matinee idol Ambareesh's Kanwarlal from the cult classic Antha.