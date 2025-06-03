Dharma Keerthiraj's Bullet locks release date

Bullet, directed and produced by Satyajith Shabbir, will be Dharma Keerthiraj’s third release of the year. The film is set to hit theatres on June 20

Satyajith Shabbir, who has acted in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi films, is foraying into Kannada as director and producer for the first time.

“I entered the cinema with Bharathiraja’s Tamil film Padhinaaru Vayadhinile. Music director Ilaiyaraaja added 'Satyajith' to my name. Since then, I’ve been Satyajith Shabbir. I’ve acted in 75 films across various languages, but being from Karnataka, I always dreamed of making my directorial debut in Kannada — and Bullet fulfils that wish,” he shared.