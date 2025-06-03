Shivarajkumar: Director Nagashekar always brings unique stories that touch the heart

Nagashekar's Sanju Weds Geetha 2, is set for a statewide re-release on June 6, with an additional 21 minutes of new footage. Though the film initially received a lukewarm response, the makers hope this updated version — enriched by its emotional legacy and powerful title — will resonate more deeply with audiences.
The added footage includes a heartwarming father-daughter subplot that actor Srinagar Kitty believes adds significant emotional weight. “With 21 minutes of new content, the film has gained momentum. The father-daughter scenes, in particular, are deeply moving. Shivanna launching the final song penned by Kaviraj adds further strength to the film,” he said.
Shivarajkumar, who unveiled a key song at the pre-release event, extended strong support to the team. He praised producer Chalavadi Kumar for his bold vision and financial commitment. “Hats off to Kumar for his passion. Such courage is rare. Sathya Hegde’s cinematographer speaks volumes, and Nagashekar always brings stories that touch the heart. Films like these must succeed — especially for producers who believe so deeply,” Shivanna said.
Veteran director S Mahender, who called Nagashekar his student, added, “With talents like Kaviraj and Sathya Hegde on board, the film has immense value. The love story, set against the silk industry backdrop, is beautifully crafted.”
A special preview was held for select industry members, including Nagathihalli Chandrashekar, Dayanand, Srini, KM Chaitanya, Suni, KP Sreekanth, and retired judges, who appreciated the film’s new dimension.