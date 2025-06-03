Shivarajkumar: Director Nagashekar always brings unique stories that touch the heart

The added footage includes a heartwarming father-daughter subplot that actor Srinagar Kitty believes adds significant emotional weight. “With 21 minutes of new content, the film has gained momentum. The father-daughter scenes, in particular, are deeply moving. Shivanna launching the final song penned by Kaviraj adds further strength to the film,” he said.

Shivarajkumar, who unveiled a key song at the pre-release event, extended strong support to the team. He praised producer Chalavadi Kumar for his bold vision and financial commitment. “Hats off to Kumar for his passion. Such courage is rare. Sathya Hegde’s cinematographer speaks volumes, and Nagashekar always brings stories that touch the heart. Films like these must succeed — especially for producers who believe so deeply,” Shivanna said.