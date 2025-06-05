Rana Daggubati opens up on Kamal Haasan-Thug Life row

Rana Daggubati has opened up about Kamal Haasan’s contentious remark about Kannada being originated from Tamil at the recent Thug Life audio launch. Speaking to India Today recently, Rana suggested that vitriol on social networking platforms have a role to play in such controversies.

“Social media has become a place to make an opinion. Earlier, you didn’t have that. Anything gets touchy and political quite quickly,” Rana said.

After the remark at the Thug Life event, Kamal faced plenty of backlash from Karnataka. The actor later clarified that he made the remark out of love for Shivarajkumar and that Kannada has an indisputable legacy. However, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) and the state high court prevented the release of Thug Life in Kannada. Kamal is set to discuss the issue with KFCC on June 10.

Addressing how actors have to deal with such circumstances, the Baahubali star said that people and the media should not expect them to offer advice on social conduct.

"You have to look at politicians, scholars, and the educated class to lead the way," Rana stated.