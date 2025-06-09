College Kalavida Movie Review: A predictable campus drama with fleeting sparks

Sanjay Malavalli’s College Kalavida wears its heart on its sleeve—but somewhere along the way, forgets to be convinving. Cloaked in the energy of youthful pursuits, the film sets out on familiar terrain: campus romances, group loyalties, and the tipping point where dreams collapse. It begins with flair, but soon gets caught in a narrative loop.

Director: Sanjay Malavalli

Cast: Aarav Surya, Chaitra Lokanath, Huli Karthik, and Harini Srikanth

Fronting the story is Arya (Aarav Surya), a campus painter with a quiet charm, bound to his mother and loyal to his gang. The arrival of Sarika (Chaitra Lokanath), a transfer student with quiet resolve, tilts Arya’s world into colour. Their bond begins with playful tension and slides into affection, paced through shared glances, earnest exchanges, and hushed confessions.

What begins as a sunlit campus tale takes a grim detour when Arya is thrown behind bars—implicated in a drug scandal that stains his future and fractures his relationship. The script jolts from gentle to grim, but the tonal shift feels more mechanical than earned. What follows is not a journey through time, but one through trauma—of a boy pushed into silence and rage, now searching for answers and for the girl who once believed in him.