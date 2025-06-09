Kamal Sridevi, a mysterious new venture unveiled

Actor and Producer, Rajavardan, who recently announced Jawa, his debut production venture under his home banner, Barn Swallow, is now following it up with his second project. And, what’s grabbing attention this time is the bold and intriguing title — Kamal Sridevi.

While an official announcement from the production house about the title and cast details is expected soon, Rajavardan confirms that VA Sunil Kumar, who previously directed Gajarama, is directing Kamal Sridevi. Noted South Indian actor Kishore plays a key role in the film, while the rest of the cast is being kept under wraps.

Given that Kamal Haasan and Sridevi were one of Indian cinema’s most iconic onscreen pairs, having worked together in over 20 films, the title naturally sparks curiosity. However, Rajavardan clarifies, “Kamal Sridevi, as a title and subject, gives a whole new identity to the film. While people may instantly think of Kamal Haasan and Sridevi, this film has no direct reference to the actors or their films. It’s a completely content-based subject,” says producer Rajavardan.