Nataraj: I’m just a regular guy who followed my passion

For Kaada Nataraj, balancing his marketing skills by day and chasing dreams by night has finally paid off. The marketing manager at a private company, who had long aspired to be an actor, makes his debut with Kari Kaada, a film he describes as “a journey straight from the heart.”



“I’ve always wanted to act,” says Nataraj, adding, “But life took me into the corporate world. It was only with the support of my wife, Deepthi Damodhar, and family that I found the courage to make this leap.” Deepthi has produced the film, which also features the couple's young daughter, Ridhi, starring in a key song, making KariKaada a true family affair.

Directed by Gilli Venkatesh, the film blends action, music, and emotion. The title KariKaada itself holds deep meaning with Kari, which translates to elephant, symbolising strength, and ‘Kaada’ referring to the wilderness. Interestingly, Kaada is Nataraj's nickname, and according to the newcomer, the title justifies the film's story.

"The nickname Kaada goes back to my childhood. My hair often looked wild, and I had a short temper. People started calling me ‘Kaada’. I hated it back then. But today, it’s part of who I am. My father was a hunter, in his days, and this film is inspired by real incidents from the 1990s. I play a hunter, so the title fits perfectly,” says Nataraj.

