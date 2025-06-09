Nataraj: I’m just a regular guy who followed my passion

For Kaada Nataraj, balancing his marketing skills by day and chasing dreams by night has finally paid off. The marketing manager at a private company, who had long aspired to be an actor, makes his debut with Kari Kaada, a film he describes as “a journey straight from the heart.”
“I’ve always wanted to act,” says Nataraj, adding, “But life took me into the corporate world. It was only with the support of my wife, Deepthi Damodhar, and family that I found the courage to make this leap.” Deepthi has produced the film, which also features the couple's young daughter, Ridhi, starring in a key song, making KariKaada a true family affair.
Directed by Gilli Venkatesh, the film blends action, music, and emotion. The title KariKaada itself holds deep meaning with Kari, which translates to elephant, symbolising strength, and ‘Kaada’ referring to the wilderness. Interestingly, Kaada is Nataraj's nickname, and according to the newcomer, the title justifies the film's story.
"The nickname Kaada goes back to my childhood. My hair often looked wild, and I had a short temper. People started calling me ‘Kaada’. I hated it back then. But today, it’s part of who I am. My father was a hunter, in his days, and this film is inspired by real incidents from the 1990s. I play a hunter, so the title fits perfectly,” says Nataraj.
Nataraj trained in fight sequences and dance under Sannappa, and did his own stunts in the film. “I used my weekends and every bit of leave I had saved from work for shooting. It wasn’t easy — but it was worth it.”
Shot across scenic spots like Kalsa, Rani Jhari, Chikkamagaluru, Bengaluru, and Channapatna, the film is eyeing an October release. With songs by Athishay Jain, and a background score by Shashank Sheshagiri, the film also stars Niriksha Shetty in the lead, with Kari Subbu, Vipin Prakash, Vijay Chendur, Yash Shetty, Raja Balawadi, and Chandra Prabhan playing key roles.
“I’m just a regular guy who followed my passion. If this Kari Kaada inspires even one person to chase their dream, it’s all been worth it," concludes Nataraj.