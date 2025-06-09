Shanvi Srivastava Interview: What's coming will be worth the wait

After a quiet spell away from the silver screen, actor Shanvi Srivastava is making a fierce return, on her own terms. While audiences may have missed her presence, Shanvi spent the past year not in hibernation, but in careful curation, choosing stories that excite and challenge her.
“I rested for over a year. But that time wasn’t wasted,” she says. “I was hunting for the right subjects, something that resonated with me. Now, I’m back—and I’m ready to kill it in the next year.”
Her first return to set was with acclaimed director Nagathihalli Chandrashekar for the much-anticipated America America 2. Reflecting on the experience, she shares, “In a world where everyone’s chasing mass and quirk, it’s rare to find directors who master emotion. Nagathihalli sir is that filmmaker. His experience shows in how he shapes a moment—and that’s where you strike emotional gold.”
She’s now gearing up for her next project—Richie Rich, directed by Suni, co-starring Karthik Mahesh, and produced by AVR Entertainment. The film will go on floors this week.
“Every part of this film feels special. Working with Suni sir has been on my wishlist. I’m close to the AVR team, and my role is something I’ve never done before. It’s a character people might love—or hate me for. But it will definitely get them thinking.”
On co-star Karthik Mahesh, she adds, “He has this rare mix of innocence and mass appeal. He’s new but carries himself with maturity. I think audiences are really going to enjoy seeing us together.”
Shanvi is equally excited about her return to Malayalam cinema after Mahaveeryar. The yet-to-be-titled film, produced by CJ Roy's Confident Group in collaboration with veteran director VK Prakash, is set to explore the dark world of narcotics and stars Shine Tom Chacko as the antagonist.
“I’m joining hands with a popular production house and a seasoned director. It’s an intense script, and the technical team is fantastic—Sam CS is doing the music,” she reveals.
With three films lined up for release in the next year, Shanvi’s slate is packed. “I took the time I needed. Now, I’m here to deliver. What’s coming will be worth the wait.”