Shanvi Srivastava Interview: What's coming will be worth the wait

After a quiet spell away from the silver screen, actor Shanvi Srivastava is making a fierce return, on her own terms. While audiences may have missed her presence, Shanvi spent the past year not in hibernation, but in careful curation, choosing stories that excite and challenge her.

“I rested for over a year. But that time wasn’t wasted,” she says. “I was hunting for the right subjects, something that resonated with me. Now, I’m back—and I’m ready to kill it in the next year.”