Manuranjan Ravichandran returns with two projects

After a long sabbatical, Manuranjan Ravichandran is back after a phase of reinvention. The son of Crazy Star V Ravichandran, Manuranjan is carving his own path with focus, self-awareness, and energy.
“This time, it’s not just a comeback. It’s a declaration,” he says. Having debuted with Saheba and later Mugilpete, Manuranjan was beginning to find his footing. But he chose to step back when his films didn’t resonate as expected. “Saheba wasn’t bad. Even Mugilpete had content, but it didn’t connect with the audience. I had to reassess everything — my career, my performance, even life. I got married during this time, and that break helped me reset,” says the actor. Now, he’s treating this return as a fresh start. “I’m basically starting as a newcomer again. I’ve changed my look, my body language, and even my performance style. I’ve worked on everything to make this comeback count.”
New Films, New Collaborations
Manuranjan has signed two new films — both with young, promising directors. First up is a commercial entertainer by Rudresh GN, who has directed Notebook starring Bhavana Menon, which is yet to be released, The film is produced by Srinivas Y, with music by Jassie Gift, and is set to go on floors in July. “It’s commercial but has strong emotional threads, especially from a woman’s perspective, ” he says.
The second film, directed by Rishi and produced by KM Somasekhar, will have music composed by Ajaneesh Loknath. Set against the backdrop of a Mandya village, the shoot is scheduled to begin in September. “My film with Rishi is a fresh story — and my first set in a village,” he shares.
He also confirms that Chillum is still on the cards and that two more scripts are currently in development. “The stories I’m choosing now are rooted and real. I want to be that local boy audiences relate to.”
With his father, but on his own terms
Manuranjan is currently shooting I Am God – The Crazy with his father and has about 25 days of filming left. There’s also talk of Premaloka 2. “People compare me to dad — I can’t escape that. I look like him. But after that first break, it’s our own hard work. I want to see where I stand on my own.” For Manuranjan, this isn’t just about returning — it’s about redefining. “I’m working with people who believe in my strengths. They’re pushing me, challenging me — and that’s what excites me most right now.”
Brinda Acharya to star opposite Manuranjan in Rudresh film
Brinda Acharya, known for her girl-next-door roles — especially in Kausalya Supraja Rama — will star opposite Manuranjan in Rudresh GN’s upcoming directorial. She is also set to appear in the film X & Y with actor and director Satyaprakash D. This will be the first time Brinda shares screen space with Manuranjan. The yet-to-be-titled film is a commercial entertainer with strong emotional elements centred around women, though details about her character are still under wraps.