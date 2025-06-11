Manuranjan Ravichandran returns with two projects

New Films, New Collaborations



Manuranjan has signed two new films — both with young, promising directors. First up is a commercial entertainer by Rudresh GN, who has directed Notebook starring Bhavana Menon, which is yet to be released, The film is produced by Srinivas Y, with music by Jassie Gift, and is set to go on floors in July. “It’s commercial but has strong emotional threads, especially from a woman’s perspective, ” he says.

The second film, directed by Rishi and produced by KM Somasekhar, will have music composed by Ajaneesh Loknath. Set against the backdrop of a Mandya village, the shoot is scheduled to begin in September. “My film with Rishi is a fresh story — and my first set in a village,” he shares.

He also confirms that Chillum is still on the cards and that two more scripts are currently in development. “The stories I’m choosing now are rooted and real. I want to be that local boy audiences relate to.”