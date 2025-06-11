Sachin Chaluvarayaswamy to headline Kamal Sridevi

With a title Kamal Sridevi that already commands curiosity, the project is back in the spotlight—this time with an update. The film, directed by Sunil Kumar VA, features Kishore in an important role, and star Sachin Chaluvarayaswamy in the lead role. The project is presented by Karnataka Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, making this a father-son collaboration.
The film will be produced by Dhanalakshmi BK under the Swarnambika Pictures banner, and co-produced by Rajavardan’s Barn Swallow. Kamal Sridevi is designed as a trilingual feature to be released in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu, aiming to appeal to a broader audience.
For Sachin, this marks his third film after Happy Birthday (2016) and Bengaluru Boys (2023). Unlike his earlier projects, Kamal Sridevi is being made on a larger canvas, with Rajavardan also coming on board as the film’s creative head.
Joining Sachin is Sangeetha Bhat, who is best known for her memorable performance in Eradane Sala and last seen in Klaanta. The film also brings together a strong supporting cast, including Ramesh Indira, Mithra, and MS Umesh in pivotal characters.