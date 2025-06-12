Ganesh: The producers approached me with something offbeat

Ganesh is currently shooting for Pinaka, which features him in a role that marks a departure from his trademark romantic and comedic performances. The Golden Star is donning a new avatar in this period drama, set in the ancient kingdom of Devagiri. With a six-acre set near Nelamangala recreating a 500-year-old city, the film stands as his most ambitious project yet. A grand set was recently constructed under the supervision of art director Santosh Panchal. The set features a towering Ardhanarishwara statue—a symbol of the film’s spiritual and cultural depth. Directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Dhananjay, Pinaka has been filming at a breakneck pace for over a month, with 800 crew members on-site daily.