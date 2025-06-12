Ganesh: The producers approached me with something offbeat

Ganesh is currently shooting for Pinaka, which features him in a role that marks a departure from his trademark romantic and comedic performances. The Golden Star is donning a new avatar in this period drama, set in the ancient kingdom of Devagiri. With a six-acre set near Nelamangala recreating a 500-year-old city, the film stands as his most ambitious project yet. A grand set was recently constructed under the supervision of art director Santosh Panchal. The set features a towering Ardhanarishwara statue—a symbol of the film’s spiritual and cultural depth. Directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Dhananjay, Pinaka has been filming at a breakneck pace for over a month, with 800 crew members on-site daily.
Pinaka, meaning “protector,” centers around a legacy of guardians. “We can’t rush this. Every shot matters,” Dhananjay explains. For Ganesh, the transformation has been both professional and personal. “The producers approached me with a clear vision—something offbeat, something bold,” he reveals. “Initially, I had doubts, but now, I’m in awe of what Dhananjay has pulled off.”
Veteran actor Srinivasamurthy, who plays the royal guru, lauded Ganesh’s dedication and fluency in Kannada. Ganesh responded, “If Bhojaraja himself says my Kannada is good, what more award do I need? If I can’t speak my mother tongue well, who else will?”
Vijaya is producing the film for her brother TG Vishwaprasad’s People Media Factory banner, and she shared that Pinaka began as a dream collaboration. “There was no script, just a strong desire to make something that suits Ganesh,” she said. “This film started with my brother Vishwaprasad’s dream of working with Ganesh—before a script even existed. Now, it’s turned into something extraordinary.”
People Media Factory has delivered 50 films in the past seven years, and Vijaya revealed they are now planning Kannada projects with Shivanna, Dhruva Sarja, Darshan and Sriimurali. “We want to keep pushing the envelope,” she adds. For Ganesh, Pinaka represents a new chapter. “When everyone’s energy aligns, something truly special happens,” he says.