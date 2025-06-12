Naveen Reddy: I believe emotion is bigger than action

Naveen Reddy B may be just one film old as a director—with Khaki marking his debut—but he brings over 20 years of experience in the Kannada film industry. Now, with his second film Maadeva set to release on June 6, he hopes this marks a defining moment in his journey: from an assistant director working behind the scenes to a storyteller confidently bringing his own vision to the screen. “I’ve worked with many directors and across all kinds of films,” says Naveen. “Luck and time need to meet. Until then, you evolve.” Unlike Khaki, Naveen has written the story of Maadeva himself. The film follows the life of a hangman, portrayed by Vinod Prabhakar, but according to the director, it is not about the technicalities of capital punishment. “It’s not about procedures. It’s about the hangman’s emotional life—his family, his struggles, his connection with society. It’s brutal, yes, but also deeply human,” Naveen explains.



Vinod, known for his image as an action star, has been given a multi-dimensional role in this film. “I believe emotion is universal—bigger than action. In the last 40 minutes, audiences won’t see Vinod Prabhakar—they’ll see Maadeva,” he says confidently. Each actor was cast with intent. Sonal Monteiro plays a layered female lead, while Srinagar Kitty, Shruti, and Malashree bring complex shades to their characters. “Shruti was surprised I approached her for a negative role. Malashree has a pivotal part that involves action. Even Cockroach Sudhir, though his screen time is brief, plays a vital role.” Vinod’s physical transformation was meticulously crafted, including wearing lenses throughout the shoot. “That alone was a challenge—shooting day after day with lenses. But it helped to show a completely different side of him.”



Maadeva releases alongside Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life, but Naveen remains unfazed. “Yes, Kamal sir has a huge fan base, but in the end, it’s about the story. Today, there’s a shortage of strong Kannada films. Audiences are eager for meaningful local cinema. I believe they’ll judge us fairly on the first day, first show.” Maadeva has stunt direction by Different Danny, Real Satish, and Vikram More, cinematography by Balakrishna Thota, editing by Vijay M. Kumar; and art direction by Guna.