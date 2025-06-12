R Chandru: Father adds a soulful chapter to the parent-child bond

Father, produced by RC Studios, is looking for a theatrical release, and on the occasion of lead actor Darling Krishna’s birthday, the makers unveiled a poster featuring him alongside the versatile actor Prakash Raj. The striking imagery offers a glimpse into the depth of emotions the film promises.
“When we think of a father, we think of strength, sacrifice, and unconditional love. Many stories have honoured this bond — Father adds a fresh, soulful chapter to that legacy of a parent and a child,” says producer R Chandru, who also leads the creative vision of the project directed by Raj Mohan.
Prakash Raj takes on the titular role, portraying a father whose relationship with his son, played by Krishna, forms the film’s emotional core, and the chemistry between the two actors is expected to be a major highlight. The film has Amrutha Iyengar, reuniting with Krishna after the Love Mocktail series.
Father explores the universal themes of love, regret, and redemption, all set against the backdrop spanning Mysuru, Dharmasthala, Mangaluru, Bengaluru, and Varanasi. Presented by producer Anand Pandit and Alankar Pandian, the film features cinematography by Sujan and music by Nakul Abhyankar.