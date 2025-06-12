R Chandru: Father adds a soulful chapter to the parent-child bond

Prakash Raj takes on the titular role, portraying a father whose relationship with his son, played by Krishna, forms the film’s emotional core, and the chemistry between the two actors is expected to be a major highlight. The film has Amrutha Iyengar, reuniting with Krishna after the Love Mocktail series.

Father explores the universal themes of love, regret, and redemption, all set against the backdrop spanning Mysuru, Dharmasthala, Mangaluru, Bengaluru, and Varanasi. Presented by producer Anand Pandit and Alankar Pandian, the film features cinematography by Sujan and music by Nakul Abhyankar.