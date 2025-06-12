Samarth Kadkol: I hope Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana will be the next Lucia

Directing a film about left-handers might not be the most obvious way to make a cinematic debut. But for Samarth Kadkol, nothing about the journey of Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana (EAK) — a black comedy suspense thriller — was typical. His path to the director’s chair was filled with unplanned turns, quiet revolutions, and a passion for often overlooked stories. Just like the left-handers his film champions.

“I didn’t start out wanting to make movies,” Samarth admits, and adds, “A short film I made on physical disability — honestly, it was done by fluke — ended up moving one of my professors to tears. That’s when I realised what cinema could do. That was the spark.”

That accidental magic became the matchstick for a fire that never dimmed. From making award-winning mobile phone films to being recognised by Google, Samarth’s early days were scrappy and raw, but curious. But a car accident changed everything. While recovering in Mumbai, he decided to apply to Whistling Woods International. There, he found not just formal training but a deeper purpose. He worked on socially rooted campaigns and amplifying gender narratives, including a short film that caught the attention of Bollywood insiders.