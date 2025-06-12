Team 45 ushers international collaboration with Uganda’s Ghetto Kids

Arjun Janya’s directorial debut 45 is making a big leap. For the first time in Indian cinema, Uganda’s viral dance group Ghetto Kids will feature in a high-energy promotional song alongside Kannada superstars.
“It’s a proud moment,” says Arjun Janya. “Ghetto Kids have millions of followers. We are taking a Kannada song to the international stage.”
Known for their electrifying dance and global charm, the Ghetto Kids have wowed audiences across continents. Now, they’re teaming up with Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty for a peppy, foot-tapping number choreographed by Jhonny Master. The song is scheduled to begin shooting on June 15.
The scale of the song is massive. The production house has set aside over Rs 2.5 crore for this sequence. “It’s going to be colourful, fun, and full of energy,” adds Arjun Janya.
The film, produced by Ramesh Reddy under the Suraj Productions banner, is slated for an August release. With plans to launch in multiple languages, the addition of the Ghetto Kids brings a refreshing international touch to the project.
“This collaboration will help Kannada music and cinema reach new global audiences, and we’re excited about what’s coming,” says Arjun Janya.