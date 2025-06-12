Upendra's Bhargava officially commences, Arpit Ranka joins the cast

Bhargava, marking the collaboration of Real Star Upendra and director Naganna, officially began its journey with a simple muhurath on Friday. Backed by producer KP Surrappa Babu, the film will enter production on June 23.

Upendra, who is currently juggling multiple projects, including Coolie and his Telugu ventures, will soon join the sets of Bhargava. Adding freshness to this action-packed entertainer is Ankita Amar, who plays the female lead and shares screen space with Upendra for the first time.