Upendra's Bhargava officially commences, Arpit Ranka joins the cast

Bhargava, marking the collaboration of Real Star Upendra and director Naganna, officially began its journey with a simple muhurath on Friday. Backed by producer KP Surrappa Babu, the film will enter production on June 23.
Upendra, who is currently juggling multiple projects, including Coolie and his Telugu ventures, will soon join the sets of Bhargava. Adding freshness to this action-packed entertainer is Ankita Amar, who plays the female lead and shares screen space with Upendra for the first time.
In a recent addition to the cast, actor Arpit Ranka—known for his presence in multiple languages and currently playing the antagonist in the upcoming fantasy drama Kannappa—has been roped in to play the main villain in Bhargava. He had previously appeared in a brief role in Chiranjeevi Sarja-starrer Ajith, but this marks his first full-fledged negative role in Kannada, where he will face off against Upendra.
The film brings together a seasoned technical team, with Arjun Janya composing the music and Rajaratnam handling the cinematography. Veteran actors Rangayana Raghu and Avinash are also part of the ensemble.