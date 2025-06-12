Vinod Prabhakar: I wish my parents were alive; they would’ve appreciated this role

Vinod Prabhakar, widely known for his intense action films, is taking a new step with Maadeva, which will hit the screens on June 6. Directed by Naveen Reddy B, this isn’t the usual high-octane ride that Vinod's films are known for. Instead, Maadeva digs into emotional terrain—something Vinod admits he’s exploring for the first time on screen.
“I call it an action drama,” says Vinod. “There’s emotion at the core, and action is only a layer over it. It’s something I’ve seen plenty of at home, growing up… but rarely explored on screen. With Maadeva, I could finally do it.”
The pandemic was a turning point. “Earlier, there was always pre-release business for my action films. But during the pandemic, the OTT space stopped buying action-heavy stories. The focus shifted to content with depth—and I grabbed that chance,” he shares.
Vinod, who plays the role of a hangman, credits director Naveen Reddy’s detailed preparation for helping him commit fully. “He came with a bound script and had done his homework. He even spoke to real hangmen and made it cinematic. That gave me the confidence to surrender to the role.”
Vinod’s father, legendary actor Tiger Prabhakar, was known for his transformation from villain to action hero to leading family dramas. Is Maadeva a similar pivot for Vinod? “I wouldn’t say I’m playing it safe. As an actor, you should touch all genres. Of course, my signature action is there—but the emotions in this role are something I hadn’t done before. I have lived as this character.”
Vinod took his preparation to extremes. For 85 days, he didn’t laugh on set and wore custom lenses daily to capture the primal essence of Maadeva. “I had to carry the weight of the character. I divided scenes mentally, lived as him—even at home. If I laughed and then switched to emotion in front of the camera, it wouldn't feel real.”
The film, set in the 1980s, is inspired by real events. “That timeline was necessary,” he says. “It was when human rights began entering the conversation. The story needed that backdrop.”
For parts of the performance, he even drew from his father’s film Jiddu, where Tiger Prabhakar played a character with a raw, animalistic edge. “There’s a kind of rage and helplessness in both roles.”
The result, Vinod says, struck a personal chord. “After watching the film, I wished my parents were alive—they would have appreciated me. My wife hugged me and cried. That’s when I knew I’d done something different.”
Looking ahead, Vinod is ready to build on this turning point. “Post Maadeva, I have a strong lineup. But now I want to choose roles with my heart. I want to raise the bar—not just for the audience, but for myself.”
Business still matters, he admits, but there's a shift happening. “When actors explore new shades, that’s when magic happens.”
And with Maadeva, Vinod Prabhakar concludes that he has just stepped into one of his most powerful roles yet.