Vinod Prabhakar: I wish my parents were alive; they would’ve appreciated this role

Vinod Prabhakar, widely known for his intense action films, is taking a new step with Maadeva, which will hit the screens on June 6. Directed by Naveen Reddy B, this isn’t the usual high-octane ride that Vinod's films are known for. Instead, Maadeva digs into emotional terrain—something Vinod admits he’s exploring for the first time on screen.



“I call it an action drama,” says Vinod. “There’s emotion at the core, and action is only a layer over it. It’s something I’ve seen plenty of at home, growing up… but rarely explored on screen. With Maadeva, I could finally do it.”