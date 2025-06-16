Samruddhi Manjunath to back Ganesh and Srinivas Raju’s romantic entertainer

After delivering a successful hit with Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, actor Ganesh and director Srinivas Raju are reportedly reuniting for another film. The buzz surrounding their collaboration has been building for some time, and the project now moves a step closer to go on floors with producer Samruddhi Manjunath officially coming on board.

Known for producing Life Jothe Ondu Selfie, directed by Dinakar Thoogudeepa, and the upcoming Dhanveerrah-starrer Hayagreeva, this project is set to mark Samruddhi Manjunath's third film as a producer.