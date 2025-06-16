Samruddhi Manjunath to back Ganesh and Srinivas Raju’s romantic entertainer

After delivering a successful hit with Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, actor Ganesh and director Srinivas Raju are reportedly reuniting for another film. The buzz surrounding their collaboration has been building for some time, and the project now moves a step closer to go on floors with producer Samruddhi Manjunath officially coming on board.
Known for producing Life Jothe Ondu Selfie, directed by Dinakar Thoogudeepa, and the upcoming Dhanveerrah-starrer Hayagreeva, this project is set to mark Samruddhi Manjunath's third film as a producer.
Speaking to Cinema Express, director Srinivas Raju confirmed the development: “We are happy to collaborate with Samruddhi Manjunath. We are planning to go on floors sometime this year,” he said. “Ganesh is currently busy with Pinaka and Yours Sincerely Ram. Meanwhile, I’m working on the script, and the preparation work has already begun.”
Talking further about their previous success, the director added, “Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi was a successful debut collaboration, and I want to maintain that tempo. I’m planning to present Ganesh in yet another unique love entertainer.”
The film is shaping up with a strong technical crew. Music director Hesham Abdul Wahab, known for his acclaimed work in Malayalam and Telugu films such as Hridayam, Hi Nanna, Kushi, and Manamey, will be making his Kannada debut with this project.
“We've locked Hesham for the music, and I’m excited to see how his style blends into Kannada cinema,” Srinivas Raju shared.
Cinematographer Venkat Rama Prasad, who worked on Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, will be returning for this project. Noted action duo Ram-Lakshman will handle stunt choreography. The makers are also planning to bring in international expertise for the film. “We are in talks with a UK-based company, Double Positive, to handle the graphics and sound design,” the director revealed.