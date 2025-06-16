The Rise of Ashoka wraps filming

Sathish Ninasam's next, The Rise of Ashoka, has officially completed its shoot and is now in post-production. The film also stars Kantara-fame Sapthami Gowda. Directed by the late Vinod Dhondale, the film is set in the 1970s and follows a young revolutionary who fights against injustice. Sathish takes on a rugged new avatar, seen in posters wielding a machete. According to the makers, The Rise of Ashoka was shot across Srirangapatna, Nanjangud, Gundlupet, and Bengaluru. The project is said to have the biggest budget in Sathish’s career. Apart from Kannada, it will also be released in Tamil and Telugu.