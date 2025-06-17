Bharath Sagar: Kalave Mosagara is my leap of faith

Model-turned-actor Bharath Sagar is all set to make his big-screen debut as a lead hero in Kalave Mosagara. This Kannada film uniquely weaves a silent love story with intense action and psychological drama. Releasing on June 20 across 60 theatres in Karnataka, the film will also be dubbed in multiple languages.



Directed by debutant Sanjay Puranik, Kalave Mosagara explores the timeless question of whether time or mankind will prevail, while delving into the complex relationship between love and selfishness.



“It’s not just a romantic drama. It is a gripping narrative that will keep you emotionally hooked while also delivering action, twists, and drama," says Bharath, whose journey has been anything but typical. Starting his career in modelling, he later transitioned to theatre, performing at Ranga Shankara, and gradually moved into small roles in films.