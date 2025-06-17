Bharath Sagar: Kalave Mosagara is my leap of faith

Model-turned-actor Bharath Sagar is all set to make his big-screen debut as a lead hero in Kalave Mosagara. This Kannada film uniquely weaves a silent love story with intense action and psychological drama. Releasing on June 20 across 60 theatres in Karnataka, the film will also be dubbed in multiple languages.
Directed by debutant Sanjay Puranik, Kalave Mosagara explores the timeless question of whether time or mankind will prevail, while delving into the complex relationship between love and selfishness.
“It’s not just a romantic drama. It is a gripping narrative that will keep you emotionally hooked while also delivering action, twists, and drama," says Bharath, whose journey has been anything but typical. Starting his career in modelling, he later transitioned to theatre, performing at Ranga Shankara, and gradually moved into small roles in films.
“Kalave Mosagara is my leap of faith,” he shares. “From walking the ramp to performing on stage, every step has lead me here. And now, I’m proud to take on my first lead role.”
On working with director Sanjay Puranik, Bharath is full of praise. “As a first-timer, Sanjay is incredibly passionate. He left behind an engineering career to follow his love for cinema, and that dedication really shows. The film was completed back in 2019, and the legendary Puneeth Rajkumar had seen the trailer and one of the songs. His words of encouragement still stay with us."
The pandemic delayed the film’s release, but Bharath believes the timing is now perfect. “Sanjay has made something special, and I’m proud to be a part of his vision.”
Bharath also received warm support from long-time friend and actor Vasishta Simha, who attended the trailer launch event.
“Vasishta and I go way back,” Bharath says with a smile. “For him to come and support me meant a lot. It reminded me that even in this competitive industry, real friendships and mutual respect still exist.”
Veteran actors Biradar and Ramanand Mysore graced the launch, while video messages from stars like Tara Anuradha, Darling Krishna, Dhananjaya, Vinay Rajkumar, and Chandan Shetty added to the goodwill surrounding the film.
Kalave Mosagara stars Yashaswini Ravindra as the female lead and features Vijay Chendoor in a role very different from his usual work. The film is produced by Rajat Durgoji Salanke, with music by K Lokesh, cinematography by Kranti Kumar Kondela, and editing by Ritvik.
“With everything we’ve put into this film, I truly believe audiences will connect with it,” Bharath concludes.