Dhruva Sarja’s KD locks September release date

Dhruva Sarja’s much-awaited film KD, directed by Prem, has been making headlines for months. Initially slated for a release in April or May, the film was later postponed to August. However, the latest update confirms that KD is now officially locked for a September 4 release. The release will span multiple languages, reflecting the film’s pan-India appeal. An official announcement is expected shortly.
The team recently wrapped up shooting with the final schedule concluding in Switzerland. The last song, titled 'Setagaala Hoge Nangu Ningu', was shot amidst picturesque locales, adding a romantic and visually stunning element to the film.
Produced by KVN Productions, KD consists of a star-studded and diverse cast. Reeshma Nanaiah plays the female lead opposite Dhruva Sarja, while veteran actors Ravichandran and Ramesh Aravind take on pivotal roles. Bollywood heavyweights Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty also feature prominently, enhancing the film’s nationwide appeal. Additionally, Nora Fatehi appears in a special song sequence, which is expected to be a major highlight.
KD – The Devil is a period action drama set in 1970s Bengaluru, exploring the city’s underworld scene, and is inspired by real-life incidents. Music for KD is composed by Arjun Janya.