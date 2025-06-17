Dhruva Sarja’s KD locks September release date

Dhruva Sarja’s much-awaited film KD, directed by Prem, has been making headlines for months. Initially slated for a release in April or May, the film was later postponed to August. However, the latest update confirms that KD is now officially locked for a September 4 release. The release will span multiple languages, reflecting the film’s pan-India appeal. An official announcement is expected shortly.



The team recently wrapped up shooting with the final schedule concluding in Switzerland. The last song, titled 'Setagaala Hoge Nangu Ningu', was shot amidst picturesque locales, adding a romantic and visually stunning element to the film.