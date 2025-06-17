Sanchith Sanjeev: Dr Rajkumar sir’s legacy and energy guided us throughout

Sanchith Sanjeev, nephew of Kichcha Sudeepa, has been busy with the shoot of his debut film, Mango Pachcha, and recently wrapped a major action sequence. It is said to be one of the film’s most emotionally charged moments. Produced by Supriyanvi Picture Studio, in collaboration with KRG Studios, and directed by debutant Viveka, the film is now in its final phase of production.



The high-voltage action sequence was shot in Mysuru. “We just wrapped the second action sequence of Mango Pachcha and this one’s truly special. Dr Rajkumar sir's legacy and energy guided us throughout. With Arjun Master’s brilliant choreography, the fight turned out to be a powerful tribute in motion,” shared Sanchith.