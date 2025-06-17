Sanchith Sanjeev: Dr Rajkumar sir’s legacy and energy guided us throughout

Sanchith Sanjeev, nephew of Kichcha Sudeepa, has been busy with the shoot of his debut film, Mango Pachcha, and recently wrapped a major action sequence. It is said to be one of the film’s most emotionally charged moments. Produced by Supriyanvi Picture Studio, in collaboration with KRG Studios, and directed by debutant Viveka, the film is now in its final phase of production.
The high-voltage action sequence was shot in Mysuru. “We just wrapped the second action sequence of Mango Pachcha and this one’s truly special. Dr Rajkumar sir's legacy and energy guided us throughout. With Arjun Master’s brilliant choreography, the fight turned out to be a powerful tribute in motion,” shared Sanchith.
Sanchith released a set of stills from the shoot, offering fans a vivid glimpse into the film’s raw energy and visual drama.
Set in 2002 and inspired by real-life events, Mango Pachcha unfolds in the vibrant streets of Mysuru. With a runtime expected to exceed two and a half hours, the film explores themes of ambition, grit, and emotional transformation. It also stars Kaajal Kunder as the lovable girl next door.
The film has music by Charan Raj and cinematography by Shekar Chandru.