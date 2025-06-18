Hebbuli Cut turns a trendy hairstyle into a bold statement: Bheemrao

The Hebbuli Cut may have started as a signature hairstyle made iconic by Kiccha Sudeep in his 2017 film Hebbuli, but for debut director and producer Bheemrao, it became the starting point for a much deeper story — one that explores the intersection of style, stardom, and social stigma.
Set to hit theatres on July 4, Hebbuli Cut showcases fresh talent from North Karnataka and is presented by actor Sathish Ninasam under his Satish Picture House banner. The trailer was launched recently.
“In Hebbuli, the director presented the ‘Hebbuli Cut’ as an iconic style,” says Bheemrao, a young director from Raichur. “But in North Karnataka, many from oppressed communities are denied access to salons offering this very haircut. The contrast was striking — a trending style on one side, and deep-rooted inequality on the other. I decided to build a film around this irony.”
Inspired by true events, the film follows the emotional journey of a man influenced by Sudeep’s star persona — and how something as seemingly superficial as a haircut becomes a symbol of self-worth and rebellion.
“This film isn’t just a commentary — it’s funny, it’s emotional, and it carries the kind of heart that connects across age and class,” Bheemrao explains, adding, “We’re trying to reach people by making them think and laugh at the same time. It’s not offbeat just for the sake of it — it’s accessible, moving, and yes, it might even bring you to tears."
Bheemrao is also thrilled that actor Sudeep responded to the trailer, calling it “engaging.” Meanwhile, Sathish Ninasam, who was moved enough to back the film, says, “It connected with me. By the end of the first half, I felt heavy-hearted. Amid the noise of social media, this kind of cinema is rare. Hebbuli Cut wakes you up. It speaks the truth.”
Actor Naveesh Shankar added, “Bheemrao handles serious themes — like body image — with simplicity and humour. I believe in this film. It deserves a wide audience.”
The film stars Mounesh Nataranga, Ananya Niharika, Mahantesh Hiremath, Uma YG, Mahadev Hadapad, and Punith Shetty. It features a screenplay by Ananth Shandreya (Daredevil Mustafa), cinematography by Deepak Yaragera, and music by Navaneeth Shyam.