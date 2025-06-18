Hebbuli Cut turns a trendy hairstyle into a bold statement: Bheemrao

The Hebbuli Cut may have started as a signature hairstyle made iconic by Kiccha Sudeep in his 2017 film Hebbuli, but for debut director and producer Bheemrao, it became the starting point for a much deeper story — one that explores the intersection of style, stardom, and social stigma.



Set to hit theatres on July 4, Hebbuli Cut showcases fresh talent from North Karnataka and is presented by actor Sathish Ninasam under his Satish Picture House banner. The trailer was launched recently.



“In Hebbuli, the director presented the ‘Hebbuli Cut’ as an iconic style,” says Bheemrao, a young director from Raichur. “But in North Karnataka, many from oppressed communities are denied access to salons offering this very haircut. The contrast was striking — a trending style on one side, and deep-rooted inequality on the other. I decided to build a film around this irony.”