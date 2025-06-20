Hemanth M Rao officially announces 666 Operation Dream Theatre with Shivarajkumar and Dhananjaya

Acclaimed filmmaker Hemanth M Rao, known for his distinctive storytelling in films such as Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, Kavaludaari, and the recent Sapta Sagaradaache Ello films, is set to return with his next directorial venture, 666 Operation Dream Theatre.

While his previously announced collaboration Bhairavana Kone Pata with Shivarajkumar is currently on hold, this new project marks yet another significant association with the veteran actor. Shivarajkumar had recently hinted at an upcoming film with Hemanth during an interaction — a detail that now stands officially confirmed with this announcement, along with releasing a title motion poster.