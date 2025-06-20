Hemanth M Rao officially announces 666 Operation Dream Theatre with Shivarajkumar and Dhananjaya

Acclaimed filmmaker Hemanth M Rao, known for his distinctive storytelling in films such as Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, Kavaludaari, and the recent Sapta Sagaradaache Ello films, is set to return with his next directorial venture, 666 Operation Dream Theatre.
While his previously announced collaboration Bhairavana Kone Pata with Shivarajkumar is currently on hold, this new project marks yet another significant association with the veteran actor. Shivarajkumar had recently hinted at an upcoming film with Hemanth during an interaction — a detail that now stands officially confirmed with this announcement, along with releasing a title motion poster.
Joining Shivarajkumar is actor Dhananjaya, with both actors playing lead roles — reuniting the much-loved Tagaru combination on screen once again.
The film is being produced by Dr Vaishak J Gowda under the Vaishak J Films banner. This time, Hemanth sets the story against a stylised, 70s-inspired backdrop, with 666 Operation Dream Theatre expected to reflect his signature style of layered, immersive storytelling.
Supporting this vision is Charan Raj who also returns to compose music for this upcoming film, continuing his successful collaboration with Hemanth. The film’s cinematography will be helmed by Advaitha Gurumurthy, while production design is managed by Vishwas Kashyap — both contributing to the film’s unique period look and feel.
666 Operation Dream Theatre is currently in pre-production, with more updates expected in the coming days as the project progresses further.
Meanwhile, Dhananjaya has an exciting lineup of films, including Anna From Mexico directed by Shankar Guru; the gangster drama Uttarakaanda directed by Rohit Padakki; Halagali directed by Sukesh Nayak; Jingo with director Shashank Soghal.