Prabhakar: Usiru tagline serves as a cryptic clue

“What you hear might be false, what you see might deceive—but when you pause and think, the truth finds its breath,” Lakshmi Harish describes the film’s core message. Director Prabhakar adds, “Every character matters. Usiru is about more than survival, it is about what gives us life. And the title will make perfect sense once you watch it. Usiru's tagline, 07.08.09, serves as a cryptic clue, inviting audiences to unravel its hidden meaning."

The teaser, unveiled by Srinagara Kitty and Ravi R Garani, hints at a high-stakes thriller infused with emotional resonance. Tilak, who plays an investigative officer, says, “This concept is unlike anything I have done. The mystery runs deep.” Actor Priya Hegde adds that her role carries several shades and introduces a crucial turning point in the narrative. Celebrating 25 years in cinema, composer RS Ganesh Narayanan has worked on five tracks with lyrics from Abhi. Byaravarama pens dialogues of the film. The film's cast also includes Santosh, Apoorva, and Arun in pivotal roles.