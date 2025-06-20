Rachita Ram faces dual complaints from industry peers at KFCC

Rachita Ram, fondly called as the ‘Dimple Queen,’ is currently facing two separate complaints filed against her with the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), raising concerns among industry professionals.

The first complaint has been lodged by Sanju Weds Geetha 2 director Nagashekar, who claims the actor failed to participate in any promotional activities for the film’s release on June 6. While Rachita was present at the film’s muhurath, a song launch, and a few press events nearly two years ago, the director states she was absent from all major promotional efforts during the critical weeks leading up to the release.

“I’ve directed 11 films and never had to take this step before,” Nagashekar said. “Her fans are sharing edited footage to suggest she promoted the film, but those are from earlier events. When we organized the pre-release function and invited Shivarajkumar, she chose not to attend. She participated during the initial phases — the shoots and celebrations — but did not support the film when it mattered most.”

Sanju Weds Geetha 2 producer Chalavadi Kumar also approached the KFCC, noting his disappointment. “When senior actors like Shivarajkumar and Upendra are extending their support to the film, it is discouraging to see a key cast member unwilling to engage with its promotion. Even after senior producer Rockline Venkatesh tried to intervene, there was no response from her side.”

In addition to this, an older, unresolved issue involving Rachita Ram has resurfaced. Veteran producer Vijayalakshmi Aras alleges that the actor accepted an advance of ₹13 lakh in 2017 for the film Uppi Ruppi, which featured Upendra and was to be directed by K. Madesh. However, Rachita later exited the project and allegedly failed to return the advance.

“Only 35% of the film was completed. We had scheduled international shoots, booked her flights and accommodations — and she never turned up. Our losses exceeded ₹1.5 crore,” said Vijayalakshmi. “Despite multiple attempts to contact her, we have not received the advance back, nor any communication.”

Rachita Ram has so far chosen not to comment on either matter. While she has maintained a reputation for professionalism in the past, her continued silence in both cases has drawn attention within the industry.