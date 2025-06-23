Avanirabekittu is a piece of my life: Ashok Samrat

Director Ashok Samrat steps into the spotlight with his debut feature film Avanirabekittu, a romantic suspense thriller exploring the emotional toll of identity theft. The film is set to release across Karnataka on June 27.

“I didn’t just write this story—I lived it,” says Ashok Samrat, explaining the personal experiences that shaped the film. “There was a time when I struggled to prove who I was. That haunting feeling of being invisible, of not being acknowledged—that’s what I’ve tried to weave into this film.”

Having worked as an assistant director in serials and short films, and under established names, Ashok now steps into making a full-fledged feature film. Backed by producer Murali BT under the Novika Cine Production banner, the film is said to follow a layered narrative that blends psychological suspense with a romantic thread. “It’s not a straight-line thriller. There are surprises at every turn. There’s love, there’s deception, and above all, there’s a search for self," Ashok adds.