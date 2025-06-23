Hemanth M Rao: I want to celebrate great talents like Shivanna and Dhananjaya

After winning hearts with Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, Kavaludaari, and the Sapta Sagaradaache Ello films, director Hemanth M Rao is back with his next venture: 666 Operation Dream Theatre. The film, produced by Dr Vaishak J Gowda under the Vaishak J Films banner, brings a stylised 70s-inspired espionage world to life and marks a nostalgic but fresh turn in Hemanth’s filmography.

The film is set to reunite the hit Tagaru duo, Shivarajkumar and Dhananjaya, and it taps into the charm of vintage thrillers with a modern touch. “I grew up watching James Bond, Jedara Bale, and Operation Diamond Rocket. This film isn't inspired by them, but they shaped my love for cinema,” says Hemanth. “I wanted to make something that carries that energy and entertainment, the kind I saw as a child."

As for the title, he adds, “999 is Annavaru Dr. Rajkumar’s iconic number (Goa Dalli CID 999). We wouldn’t touch that. As for the number we are trying to look at it from our own perspective, and add our own spin to it."

While Hemanth’s previous films leaned into emotional depth and strong characters, this marks his first project with a mass theme. Is this a shift in style? “People think ‘mass’ means formula, but for me, commercial cinema is anything that connects, succeeds, and makes money. That way Godhi Banna... Kavaludaari and Sapta Sagaradaache Ello were commercial hits," he says.

Sharing his excitement of working with Shivanna and Dhananjaya, Hemanth says they're fantastic actors. "Beyond ‘mass appeal’ it is more about celebrating great talent.”