Vibin S Santosh’s Omen uses the found footage format

Omen, as a title, stirs a sense of eerie intrigue, and that’s no coincidence. This upcoming film yet again explores the horror genre with a bold choice: the found footage format, a style that is slowly picking up in Kannada cinema.
Helmed by Vibin S Santosh, who has written, directed, and edited the film, Omen centres around a haunted house where a paranormal investigation takes a terrifying turn. The story unfolds as if the audience is sifting through raw, real recordings, intensifying the fear and suspense.
The protagonist, played by Ajay Kumar, is a YouTuber who sets out to explore the mysteries surrounding the house, while Neeshma Shetty stars as a paranormal researcher determined to uncover the truth. The film invites viewers to step into their shoes, witnessing unexplained events through shaky cams, night vision, and the audio captures—techniques that blur the line between fiction and reality.
Omen is produced by Ajay Kumar and V Mirunalini's Maravanji Productions and Sri Angalaparameshwari Movie Makers.
The cast also features Maitri Jaggi, Keerthana Pulki, Raghu Kalavida, and Akash Kulkarni, all of whom portray characters caught in the vortex of the house’s haunted history.
The technical team includes music composers Bhuvan Shankar and Sanskaar, and SFX artist Ansho S Simon.
The film, having completed its censor formalities, is expected to hit theatres this July.