Vibin S Santosh’s Omen uses the found footage format

Omen, as a title, stirs a sense of eerie intrigue, and that’s no coincidence. This upcoming film yet again explores the horror genre with a bold choice: the found footage format, a style that is slowly picking up in Kannada cinema.

Helmed by Vibin S Santosh, who has written, directed, and edited the film, Omen centres around a haunted house where a paranormal investigation takes a terrifying turn. The story unfolds as if the audience is sifting through raw, real recordings, intensifying the fear and suspense.