Adarsh Iyengar: Being away from India hasn’t been a barrier

Singer and musician Adarsh Iyengar, who has lived in the US since 2014, remains deeply rooted in Karnataka. Despite the distance, his passion for music and meaningful content stays strong. Known for his independent music videos, Adarsh now makes his playback singing debut in the Kannada film, Timmana Mottegalu, which he is also producing. The film releases on June 27.

“I’m basically a singer, and I’ve always worked with director Rakshith Thirthahalli, lyricist Pramod Maravanthe, and composer Hemanth Jois. That’s our core team. This film song felt like a natural step,” he shares. The song, ‘Edeya Dani’ marks his film debut as a playback singer, alongside a female version sung by Chinmayee Chandrashekar. “It’s a first for all of us in a film setting,” he adds.