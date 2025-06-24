Adarsh Iyengar: Being away from India hasn’t been a barrier

Singer and musician Adarsh Iyengar, who has lived in the US since 2014, remains deeply rooted in Karnataka. Despite the distance, his passion for music and meaningful content stays strong. Known for his independent music videos, Adarsh now makes his playback singing debut in the Kannada film, Timmana Mottegalu, which he is also producing. The film releases on June 27.
“I’m basically a singer, and I’ve always worked with director Rakshith Thirthahalli, lyricist Pramod Maravanthe, and composer Hemanth Jois. That’s our core team. This film song felt like a natural step,” he shares. The song, ‘Edeya Dani’ marks his film debut as a playback singer, alongside a female version sung by Chinmayee Chandrashekar. “It’s a first for all of us in a film setting,” he adds.
Adarsh’s musical journey began with reality shows like Star Singer and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, and has since expanded to global music production. “Being away from India hasn’t been a barrier. I still produce, sing, and create meaningful content. It’s not about location—it’s all about drive,” he says.
Though based in the US, he credits his long-standing team for a seamless production process. “Rakshith Thirthahalli has directed all my videos. Our aim has always been to tell a story through a single video. Now we’re extending that to a feature film,” he says. “My brother and Hemanth are also part of this journey. I don’t see it as a struggle—I stay updated and keep learning.”
Timmana Mottegalu holds personal value for Adarsh not just as a debutant producer and singer, but also for its themes. “I’m particular about content. I avoid meaningless party songs or commercial jingles. The film explores family, faith, nature, and community—and balances them thoughtfully.”
With a cast featuring actors from the Western Ghats and veterans like Suchendra Prasad, the film connects to the native culture and beliefs. Adarsh is also open to acting in Kannada cinema “if the timing and role are right.”