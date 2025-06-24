New-age political satire, Kapata Nataka Sutradhari, gets a July release date

Kapata Nataka Sutradhari, which is billed as India’s first new-age political satire, is set for a theatrical release on July 4. Directed by debutant Dheeraj MV, a former IT professional making his transition into filmmaking, Kapata Nataka Sutradhari is fronted by Abhiram Arjun. With its bold theme and socially relevant subject, the film has already begun to draw attention. The recently released trailer offers a glimpse into a gripping story that explores the manipulation of religious sentiments for political gain—an issue that strongly echoes contemporary realities.
The narrative revolves around a young man from one community who visits a sacred site of another, driven purely by curiosity. This simple act sets off a chain of tense events, revealing how easily religious harmony can be destabilised by political agendas. The film’s visuals and tone suggest a grounded, realistic approach designed to provoke thought and discussion among viewers.
Produced under the VSK Cinemas banner, Kapata Nataka Sutradhari is a fresh offering from a team of newcomers. The technical crew includes cinematographer Veeresh NTA, and composer Prasanna Kumar MS.