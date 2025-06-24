New-age political satire, Kapata Nataka Sutradhari, gets a July release date

The narrative revolves around a young man from one community who visits a sacred site of another, driven purely by curiosity. This simple act sets off a chain of tense events, revealing how easily religious harmony can be destabilised by political agendas. The film’s visuals and tone suggest a grounded, realistic approach designed to provoke thought and discussion among viewers.

Produced under the VSK Cinemas banner, Kapata Nataka Sutradhari is a fresh offering from a team of newcomers. The technical crew includes cinematographer Veeresh NTA, and composer Prasanna Kumar MS.