Anil Shetty marks his debut as writer and actor with a new-age story on AI, love and happiness

Entrepreneur and politician Anil Shetty is all set to add another dimension to his multifaceted career: filmmaking. On his birthday, Anil announced his debut as both actor and writer, stepping into cinema with a project close to his heart.
Widely known for his work in startups, youth empowerment, and political reform, Anil Shetty has also co-founded fashion brands like Drip Project and MetaMan alongside cricketer KL Rahul and actor Suniel Shetty. Now, driven by a long-standing love for storytelling, he’s turning his creative focus to the big screen.
“I’ve been in startups and politics. Now, I want to fulfil a dream I’ve held close for years, and that is films,” Anil Shetty tells CE. “This is purely love for cinema. I will return to politics in 2028, but this phase is for the artist in me.”
His debut film, currently untitled, will explore themes of AI, love, and happiness.
“I want to bring forth the chaos of technology and its impact on this generation, how we’re lost in it, and how love and happiness are still held dearly,” says Anil Shetty.
“I’ve watched over 600 films across languages, from Korean to Malayalam, not just for fun, but to learn. Now, it’s time to tell a story of my own,” he adds.
While the cast and crew are still under wraps, Anil Shetty plans to reveal the title and director soon.