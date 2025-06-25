Raj B Shetty Interview: The industry needs new faces and voices

Director-actor Raj B Shetty is back in the spotlight; however, this time, he’s not just donning the hat of a filmmaker or actor. He’s backing a new generation of storytellers through his production house, Lighter Buddha Films. Their latest project, a coastal-set comedy horror thriller titled Su From So is already striking the right chord, even before its release.
“We hope to make a statement through such films in the industry,” says Raj B Shetty, adding, “As a production house, we have always believed our job is to create good Kannada cinema. Whoever watches it, even outside Karnataka, should feel the culture, the people, and the essence of this land. Su From So does exactly that—and more."
Directed by JP Thuminad, a well-known name in Tulu cinema, this film marks his Kannada directorial debut. Popularly known as JP, he got noted for his role in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello – Side B, and has earlier helmed Tulu hits like Meera, Kattemar, and Katapadi Katappa. In Su From So, JP steps into the Kannada space not only as a director but also as one of the lead actors. He stars alongside Shanil Gautham (Kantara), Deepak Rai Panaje, Prakash Thuminad, and Sandhya Arakere (Toby), along with a whole lot of theatre artists.
Coastal comedy with a horror twist
The film’s title, Su From So, remains intentionally cryptic—its meaning to be revealed in the upcoming trailer. Set against the lush backdrop of coastal Karnataka and shot extensively around Mangalore, the film offers local flavour wrapped in an unusual blend of humour and horror. A film that balances laughter with unease, Su From So is coming soon to theatres, and an official release date will be announced shortly.
Pushing for new faces
Audiences expect Raj B Shetty to front his production ventures, and Su From So is a conscious attempt to break that expectation. “With my face, it becomes easier to sell a film,” Raj admits, and adds, "But going forward, the dependency on known faces must fall. The industry needs new faces and voices. If JP succeeds here—either as director or actor, he’ll get more opportunities. Same with Shanil Gautham and everyone else involved. That’s the goal, to introduce new talent and let them establish themselves.”
This philosophy runs deep through every department of Su From So. “Our first step as a team was to find very new talent,” Raj explains. “Take Sumedh K, our music director. He was just 19 when he began working on this film. We found him on Instagram. His music had soul; it was raw, experimental, and bold. He agreed immediately when we reached out.”
The background score is composed by Sandeep Thulasidas, known for his work with composer Sushil Shyam. Debutant Sushma Naik comes on board as production designer. “Even technically, we’re giving chances to first-timers. They have time, they have hunger, and they have something to prove. That’s how we designed this project.”
Creativity over comfort
With each film under the Lighter Buddha Films banner, comparisons to Raj’s previous works are inevitable. But the filmmaker remains clear: he doesn’t repeat—neither his mistakes nor his creative choices.
“Every time we make a mistake in one film, we try to correct it in the next. However, creatively, we don’t like to replicate. That’s the trap. The audience deserves new experiences, and for that, we need new voices.”
While Raj looks ahead to the release of Rakkasapuradhol and 45, directed by Arjun Janya, his current focus remains firmly on Su From So. “I know I have a job—to direct and write, and I’m doing that. However, Su from So needs our attention right now. We want to take it to theatres—that has always been the aim.”