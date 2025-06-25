Raj B Shetty Interview: The industry needs new faces and voices

Director-actor Raj B Shetty is back in the spotlight; however, this time, he’s not just donning the hat of a filmmaker or actor. He’s backing a new generation of storytellers through his production house, Lighter Buddha Films. Their latest project, a coastal-set comedy horror thriller titled Su From So is already striking the right chord, even before its release.

“We hope to make a statement through such films in the industry,” says Raj B Shetty, adding, “As a production house, we have always believed our job is to create good Kannada cinema. Whoever watches it, even outside Karnataka, should feel the culture, the people, and the essence of this land. Su From So does exactly that—and more."



Directed by JP Thuminad, a well-known name in Tulu cinema, this film marks his Kannada directorial debut. Popularly known as JP, he got noted for his role in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello – Side B, and has earlier helmed Tulu hits like Meera, Kattemar, and Katapadi Katappa. In Su From So, JP steps into the Kannada space not only as a director but also as one of the lead actors. He stars alongside Shanil Gautham (Kantara), Deepak Rai Panaje, Prakash Thuminad, and Sandhya Arakere (Toby), along with a whole lot of theatre artists.