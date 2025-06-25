Satya Prakash Interview: Cinema is for the audience, not awards

D Satya Prakash, best known for his award-winning films Rama Rama Re and Ondalla Eradalla, is back with his most daring and philosophical film yet—X & Y. The film, based on chromosomes, soul matchmaking, and pre-birth thought, blurs the line between realism and fantasy while staying deeply rooted in society.

When asked if being a "National Award-winning filmmaker" still holds weight, Satya Prakash doesn’t hesitate. “When I make a film, the audience comes to see the story, not my awards. Awards are recognitions, yes, but they hang on walls. What stays alive is the connection with the audience—that is the real reward.”

Known for exploring weighty themes like death (Rama Rama Re) and childhood (Ondalla Eradalla), X & Y turns the lens inward—toward life before birth. Is the film about gender, identity, or destiny?

“I’m talking about society. When we invite a guest, we clean the house, cook well, and make them comfortable. Shouldn’t the same mindset apply when bringing a child into the world? What kind of thoughts are we passing down to the next generation?”