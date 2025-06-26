Veteran music director Hamsalekha marks his directorial debut with OK

Veteran music director and writer Hamsalekha, a known name in the film industry, is making his directorial debut with the film, OK. The launch event was held recently, with actor Ravichandran attending as a special guest.



OK is backed by Nagesh Vashtaar and Suryaprakash under the banners of Akanksha Productions and Hamsalekha's Aidani Entertainment. While the cast will be announced soon, Hamsalekha shared his thoughts on the changing film industry. “When I invited Ravichandran, we spoke for over two hours. He asked why films like Ramachari, Halli Mestru, and Rajahuli are no longer made. If he lost 10 kg, he would look like a divine hero. He is a talented actor and a music lover who could make small films,” Hamsalekha said.



He added, “Now, the focus is on Pan-India films. We have around 200 directors experimenting, but experiments belong in labs, not kitchens. Good cinema needs songs, strong dialogues, and comedy. Like farmers growing both market and home crops, we need big and small films rooted in our culture. Small films with local flavour will keep audiences coming back.”