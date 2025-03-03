Hemanth M Rao backed Agnyathavasi gets a release date

Hemanth M Rao, renowned for directing films like Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, Kavaludaari, and Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, as well as co-producing Humble Politiciann Nograj, is stepping into the role of a full-fledged producer with the film Agnyathavasi. In honour of his late mother, Hemanth has established his own production house, Dakshayani Talkies, and Agnyathavasi marks its first project, which is set to hit the screens on April 11.

Directed by Janardhan Chikkanna, famous for his work on Gultoo, Agnyathavasi's trailer was released some time ago and has already generated a lot of excitement among audiences. The film features Rangayana Raghu in the lead role, supported by Paavana Gowda, Siddu Moolimani, Sharath Lohithaswa, Ravishankar Gowda, and many more in key roles.

The story, penned by Janardhan Chikkanna (a mentee of Krishna Raj), is inspired by a chilling murder that took place in the Malenadu region in 1997. According to the makers, this murder mystery promises to offer a fresh take on the genre, one that has never been seen before in Kannada cinema.

Agnyathavasi has cinematography by Advaitha Gurumurthy, music by Charan Raj, editing by Bharath MC, and production design by Ullas Hydoor.