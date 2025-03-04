D Imman to score music for Punit Rangaswamy's directorial debut

D Imman, known for composing music for several multilingual films, including Kannada hits like Kotigobba 2 and Natasarvabhowma, is set to return to Kannada cinema with a new project. This time, he is collaborating with lyricist Punit Rangaswamy on his directorial debut, which stars Raanna. The film is produced by Tharun Kishore Sudhir under the banner Tharun Sudhir Kreatiivez, with Atlanta Nagendra co-producing. Based on a real-life incident, the film aims to deliver an emotional and impactful story.

The team has already completed nearly half of the shoot, with Imman now joining the project. The film will also mark the debut of Mahanati award-winner Priyanka Achar in a lead role. The project gained attention with its motion poster, designed like a driving license, featuring a younger version of Raanna’s passport-size photo.