Sumanth Bhat Interview: Rakshit Shetty has earned the trust of the audience

From the thrill of its first screening to the uncertainty of whether the film would ever make it to theaters, Sumanth's journey with Mithya has been one of perseverance. "There were moments when I wondered if it would ever reach this point," he admits. "But now, with the release so close, I am happy. I’m not overly optimistic about crowd numbers, especially given the current trends in Kannada cinema. My hope is simple—that people show up, even if it’s just a handful, and that the film gets a chance to breathe, to find its audience. We’re not aiming for a packed house, just a few days of survival and space to grow."

The film stars Master Athish Shetty in the lead role as Mithun, an 11-year-old boy coming to terms with the heartbreaking loss of his parents. Sumanth describes the film as a delicate journey of this young boy. "We journey with him, moment by moment, as he seeks something stable to cling to. Can a new house ever truly feel like home? Can old friendships be restored, or is he simply chasing after something lost forever?" He adds that Mithya captures the essence of childhood but goes beyond being a mere children’s film—it speaks to a deeper, more universal experience.