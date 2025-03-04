Sumanth Bhat Interview: Rakshit Shetty has earned the trust of the audience

For over two years, Mithya, directed by Sumanth Bhat, has been making rounds on the film festival circuit, traveling from Indian festivals to international platforms—starting with Miami and continuing until last month. Yet, as it inches closer to its theatrical release this week, Sumanth admits to feeling the same mix of excitement and anxiety. "At the end of the day, this is for the audience. I’ve made a Kannada film, and it’s finally reaching the viewers it was intended for. It’s a universal story, one that speaks across cultures, but there’s a unique satisfaction in seeing it come to life in the theaters where it was created," he shares.
From the thrill of its first screening to the uncertainty of whether the film would ever make it to theaters, Sumanth's journey with Mithya has been one of perseverance. "There were moments when I wondered if it would ever reach this point," he admits. "But now, with the release so close, I am happy. I’m not overly optimistic about crowd numbers, especially given the current trends in Kannada cinema. My hope is simple—that people show up, even if it’s just a handful, and that the film gets a chance to breathe, to find its audience. We’re not aiming for a packed house, just a few days of survival and space to grow."
The film stars Master Athish Shetty in the lead role as Mithun, an 11-year-old boy coming to terms with the heartbreaking loss of his parents. Sumanth describes the film as a delicate journey of this young boy. "We journey with him, moment by moment, as he seeks something stable to cling to. Can a new house ever truly feel like home? Can old friendships be restored, or is he simply chasing after something lost forever?" He adds that Mithya captures the essence of childhood but goes beyond being a mere children’s film—it speaks to a deeper, more universal experience.
Sumanth acknowledges the challenge of attracting an audience when the protagonist is a child, especially given that Indian cinema tends to categorise such films as children's entertainment. "That’s been my concern as we approach release," he states. "Indian cinema—especially Kannada cinema—has always had a specific audience for children’s films. But Mithya isn’t just for kids. It's for everyone, particularly parents and older viewers who can connect with the emotional depth of the story. The festival screenings proved this—it resonated with people of all ages. I hope this film can shift the perception of stories centered around children, breaking the mold and attracting a broader audience."
For Sumanth, who has written and directed Mithya, his debut, this marks the realisation of a dream he has carried for two decades. "When I first dreamed of being a director, I would sit at film festivals, watching films on the big screen and imagining myself in that world," he says. "Now, after 20 years, that dream is finally coming true. It feels like the culmination of everything I’ve worked for."
Adding to the film's strength is the backing of Rakshit Shetty, who not only produced it under Paramvah Pictures but has also been a trusted figure in the Kannada film industry. "Rakshit Shetty has earned the trust of the audience, and that trust is invaluable," Sumanth says. "In today’s world, that collective trust has become rare, and I believe it’s something we must regain with films like Mithya. People trust Rakshit, and that’s an advantage."
The film's music is composed by Midhun Mukundan, with Bhuvanesh Manivannan as the editor and cinematography by Udit Khurana.