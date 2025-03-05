P Sheshadri and Srujan Lokesh to recreate Sati Sulochana, the first Kannada talkie film

Almost a century ago around this time, Sati Sulocana stunned audiences as the first-ever talkie in Kannada cinema. Viewers, hitherto familiar only with stage dramas, were captivated by the magic of dialogue-driven cinema. Now, exactly 91 years later, on March 3, 2026, this historic film will be recreated, paying homage to the past while breathing new life into the legend. Directed by P Sheshadri and produced by Srujan Lokesh, the recreated version will be released on the same date as the original.



This iconic film was a vision of collaboration. Suggested by the legendary R Nagendra Rao, Sati Sulochana was produced by Chamanlal Doongaji, a Rajasthan native, and directed by YV Rao. The film starred Subbaiah Naidu, Srujan Lokesh's grandfather, in the lead role, with Tripuramba playing the female lead. Based on a story from Ramayana, it was adapted from a play by Bellave Narahari Sastry. Sadly, no video footage of this film remains, with only a few still photographs surviving.



To restore this cinematic treasure, Srujan Lokesh has taken on the task of recreating Sati Sulochana. "This is not just a film; it’s a dream," says Srujan, who is personally involved in directing the project. He will portray the role once played by his grandfather, Subbaiah Naidu. The rest of the cast is still being finalized. "This film marks a milestone in my family’s cinematic journey," says Srujan. "My grandfather introduced my father (Lokesh) to the industry as a child artist through Bhakta Prahlada. My father introduced me through Bujangayya’s Dashavatara, and now, I’m introducing my son, Sukruth in the film GST. This legacy is unique in the Indian film industry."



The announcement event was attended by prominent figures like SV Rajendra Singh Babu, Girish Kasaravalli, Yogaraj Bhat, and actor Jayamala, who wished success to P Sheshadri and Srujan Lokesh's efforts.