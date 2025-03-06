Darshan-Prakash Veer's Devil to resume filming from this date

Prakash Veer, the director behind the highly anticipated Devil – The Hero, starring Challenging Star Darshan, is all set to resume shooting for this much-awaited film. The movie, which has been stirring a buzz for its title, began its shoot in March 2024, but was temporarily paused due to the actor’s legal issues. However, sources have now confirmed that the team will be back on set starting March 11, with Darshan joining for shooting at a later date.



The makers had already piqued the audience's interest with a sneak peek released on Darshan's birthday, sparking excitement among fans. We had previously reported that Devil – The Hero will feature actor Mahesh Manjrekar, known for his work across many languages in a pivotal role, while Rachana Rai will play the female lead. More cast announcements are expected from the makers. Devil marks the second collaboration between Darshan and Prakash Veer, following the success of Tarak, and is billed to be an out-and-out mass entertainer.



Presented by Jai Matha Combines and produced by J Jayamma and Prakash Veer under the banner of Vaishno Studios, Devil – The Hero will feature cinematography by Sudhakar S Raj. Music director Ajaneesh Loknath will be composing music for a Darshan film for the first time, and the audio rights have been secured by the Saregama music label.