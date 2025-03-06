Prajwal Devaraj Interview: I was drawn to Rakshasa for its first-of-a-kind horror blended with a time loop

After 37 films and a career spanning over 18 years, Prajwal Devaraj is finally stepping into the horror genre with Rakshasa, directed by Lohith H. Set to release on March 7, the film, produced by Deepu BS and MV Radha Krishna, also stars Sonal Monteiro and child artiste Arna Rathod.

Prajwal reveals that when he started his career, directors mostly wrote roles that reflected his age. "As I entered the industry, I was tagged as a chocolate boy. In films like Geleya (2007), I even played a negative role, but I feel that I started too soon. As an 18-year-old, the stories were written according to my age and experience," he shares. Over time, as his career progressed, he was offered more diverse roles, especially in films like Chowka (2017), Gentleman (2020), Inspector Vikram (2021) where he could showcase his versatility. "Today, directors are writing stories according to what I am capable of," Prajwal says.



But what made him choose horror now? Prajwal shares his thoughts: “What started with Gentleman and its unique subject, has made me more selective about my choices. I've slowed down with the scripts I take up, and while doing Karavali, directed by Gurudatha Ganiga, I haven’t accepted any subject that didn’t excite me. I’m in a phase where I can choose what interests me, and right now, the stories that are coming to me are exciting.”



So, why Rakshasa? "When I first met Lohith, I saw his immense passion for cinema. He’s given everything for this film, even leaving his family behind. A director like him brings a new energy, and with such passion around me, the future looks incredibly bright," Prajwal says.



The horror genre itself was something Prajwal wasn’t initially comfortable with as it brought back his childhood fears: “When I was younger, my friends scared me about darkness. I used to turn on the lights while sleeping, especially before my brother (Pranam Devaraj) was born. That fear kept me away from horror films." However, after marriage, his mother and wife’s love for horror films pushed him to face his fear. "They encouraged me to watch horror, and soon enough, I started enjoying it. That’s when Lohith approached me with the script for Rakshasa."