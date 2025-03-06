Prajwal Devaraj Interview: I was drawn to Rakshasa for its first-of-a-kind horror blended with a time loop

After 37 films and a career spanning over 18 years, Prajwal Devaraj is finally stepping into the horror genre with Rakshasa, directed by Lohith H. Set to release on March 7, the film, produced by Deepu BS and MV Radha Krishna, also stars Sonal Monteiro and child artiste Arna Rathod.
Prajwal reveals that when he started his career, directors mostly wrote roles that reflected his age. "As I entered the industry, I was tagged as a chocolate boy. In films like Geleya (2007), I even played a negative role, but I feel that I started too soon. As an 18-year-old, the stories were written according to my age and experience," he shares. Over time, as his career progressed, he was offered more diverse roles, especially in films like Chowka (2017), Gentleman (2020), Inspector Vikram (2021) where he could showcase his versatility. "Today, directors are writing stories according to what I am capable of," Prajwal says.
But what made him choose horror now? Prajwal shares his thoughts: “What started with Gentleman and its unique subject, has made me more selective about my choices. I've slowed down with the scripts I take up, and while doing Karavali, directed by Gurudatha Ganiga, I haven’t accepted any subject that didn’t excite me. I’m in a phase where I can choose what interests me, and right now, the stories that are coming to me are exciting.”
So, why Rakshasa? "When I first met Lohith, I saw his immense passion for cinema. He’s given everything for this film, even leaving his family behind. A director like him brings a new energy, and with such passion around me, the future looks incredibly bright," Prajwal says.
The horror genre itself was something Prajwal wasn’t initially comfortable with as it brought back his childhood fears: “When I was younger, my friends scared me about darkness. I used to turn on the lights while sleeping, especially before my brother (Pranam Devaraj) was born. That fear kept me away from horror films." However, after marriage, his mother and wife’s love for horror films pushed him to face his fear. "They encouraged me to watch horror, and soon enough, I started enjoying it. That’s when Lohith approached me with the script for Rakshasa."
What caught Prajwal's attention was the film’s unique concept: a horror story blended with a time loop, which he believes is a first in the world. "I was drawn to the fact that it’s a first-of-its-kind horror film with a time loop. Lohith’s confidence in this genre and his previous success with the horror film Mummy Save Me—which won a state award—made me confident in joining the project," Prajwal shares.
The storyline of Rakshasa is rooted in the epic tale of Brahmarakshas, woven into a gripping time loop. Prajwal plays an ex-cop who is tasked with investigating a series of strange occurrences linked to a Rakshasa. "Although my character left his job three years ago, he is drawn back into the investigation. Arna Rathod plays my daughter in the film and has done a fabulous job. The tattoo that I have too holds great significance, acting as a clue to the mystery," Prajwal elaborates.
The film's stunt sequences, shot in a single room and involving underwater sequences, required a massive effort. "We had to manage the climax shot underwater, which was all captured in a single shot. It was challenging, but the results were nothing short of fabulous," Prajwal recalls. The film also features high-octane action scenes, including a single-shot fight sequence, shot with a drone in Goa, adding to its visual appeal," he says.
Prajwal also praises the work of Ajaneesh Loknath, who composed the score for Rakshasa. "Ajaneesh has scored music for my earlier film Gentleman, and now for Rakshasa. His music has elevated the drama in the film. If Rakshasa becomes a hit, Ajaneesh will surely take a bigger piece of the cake," he says, acknowledging the vital role music plays in setting the tone of the film.
As for future projects, Prajwal is optimistic. The new direction in his career has excited him, and with passionate directors, he’s ready for whatever comes next. "Every new project brings a fresh perspective. I’m excited for what’s to come, and Rakshasa was a new experience," Prajwal concludes.