Yadav Raj Interview: Soori Loves Sandhya will interest the audience for its devotional element

Love stories often follow predictable paths, but Soori Loves Sandhya promises to break the mould, asserts writer director, Yadav Raj, on his upcoming film that brings together the fresh pairing of Abhimanyu Kashinath and Apurva for the first time. The film is set to hit theaters on March 7, and the team is confident that the unique narrative will pique curiosity among moviegoers.



Abhimanyu Kashinath, who plays the lead role of Soori, opens up about the film's unusual take on love. “This is not your regular love story. It’s a middle-class tale about a daily wage worker, which makes it an ordinary, but unique romance,” he shares. “The story digs deep into how Soori’s life is intertwined with his father, friends, and a college girl’s unexpected affection. Can someone from his background truly be loved by her? That was the question that intrigued me,” he explains, talking about the essence of his character.



Abhimanyu, who was moved by the praise he received from actor Upendra, adds, “Upendra is the first person who saw the film, and his appreciation has truly boosted my confidence. His words were so encouraging. I hope the audience will connect with the film in the same way.”



For Apurva, playing the female lead in this unconventional love story has been both challenging and exciting. “My character is unlike anything I’ve done before. It’s a mix of emotions, and I’m curious to see how the audience will respond, especially after Upendra’s comments about the film’s haunting climax,” she reveals.



Director Yadav Raj gives us an interesting glimpse into the heart of the film. “Soori Loves Sandhya is a love story, but there’s a surprising devotional element woven into the narrative,” he shares. The film follows Soori’s love for Sandhya, a journey of struggle and sacrifice as he overcomes every obstacle to fulfil her wishes. “It’s not just about love; it’s about the devotion and the lengths to which Soori is willing to go for the one he loves,” Yadav Raj explains.



Produced by KT Manjunath, the film also features Prathap Narayan as the antagonist, with Pallavi and Bow Bow Jayaram playing pivotal roles. The music has been composed by SN Arunagiri while Allaka JV and B Srinivas handle cinematography.