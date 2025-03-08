Karnataka Budget 2025: A game-changer for Kannada cinema with Rs 200 ticket cap and industry status

The Karnataka government has finally addressed long-standing demands from the Kannada film industry. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s budget for 2025 has introduced key measures that are set to impact moviegoers and industry stakeholders alike.

One of the significant announcements in this year's budget is the capping of cinema ticket prices at ₹200 per show across all theatres, including multiplexes. This move is expected to make cinema more affordable for audiences while ensuring that filmmakers can reach a wider section of movie lovers.

That’s not all. The government has also granted industry status to the cinema sector, allowing it to avail benefits under the state’s industrial policy. This recognition is expected to bring in more structured financial support, incentives, and infrastructure development for the Kannada film industry.

Beyond Ticket Prices, which is a boost for Kannada Cinema, the budget includes several other initiatives aimed at strengthening the Kannada film industry. A dedicated Kannada OTT platform will be developed to promote and distribute Kannada films. This will provide filmmakers with a structured digital space to showcase their work and reach a wider audience beyond theatres.

A multiplex movie theatre complex will be developed in Nandini Layout, Bengaluru. Built under a PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model, the project will utilize 2.5 acres of land owned by the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy.

A Kannada film repository will be created to preserve films that hold social, historical, and cultural significance. The project, which will archive films in both digital and non-digital formats, has been allocated ₹3 crore.

An international-level Film City in Mysuru is set to take shape, with the government transferring 150 acres of land to the Department of Information and Public Relations. The project will be developed under a PPP model with a budget of ₹500 crore.

Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) President M Narasimulu expressed his appreciation for the government’s move. "This is a major step for the Kannada film industry. The ₹200 cap will make films more accessible to the people, and granting industry status is a welcome move that will help the sector grow in a structured manner," he said. The discussion around ticket price regulation has been ongoing for years. "There was a similar proposal was made in 2017, as an order from the Information Department rather than a budgetary decision. Legal challenges and debates prevented it from being enforced effectively. This time, however, the Karnataka government has made it an official policy, ensuring that the regulation will be implemented without any hurdles," he said.

He also clarified that while the ticket price regulation has been announced, its implementation will depend on further procedural formalities. Once the necessary process is completed, the new pricing model will come into effect.

By making cinema more affordable and ensuring that the sector is treated as a formal industry, the government has created a foundation for long-term growth," said Narasimhulu, who expressed his thanks to the Government of Karnataka.