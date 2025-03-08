Niranjan Sudhindra and Rachana Inder to headline Spark

Niranjan Sudhindra is all set for his next film, Spark, which also stars Rachana Inder as the female lead. The film's grand launch took place on Thursday, with the ceremonial clapboard given by MLC Channaraj Hattiholi, the brother of Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, while entrepreneur Ankita Vasishta switched on the camera. Popular actors Krishna and Milana Nagaraj, along with Naveen Shankar, graced the event as special guests and extended their best wishes to the entire team.

D Mahantesha Handral, who has worked as a co-director on over 15 films, including James, Bharaate, and Kanaka, is now making his independent directorial debut with Spark. Having honed his skills under renowned filmmakers like Chethan Kumar and R Chandru, he is now stepping into full-fledged direction. The movie is backed by two producers, including Dr Garima Avinash Vashishta, who is making her debut as a film producer.