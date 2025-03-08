Niranjan Sudhindra and Rachana Inder to headline Spark

Niranjan Sudhindra is all set for his next film, Spark, which also stars Rachana Inder as the female lead. The film's grand launch took place on Thursday, with the ceremonial clapboard given by MLC Channaraj Hattiholi, the brother of Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, while entrepreneur Ankita Vasishta switched on the camera. Popular actors Krishna and Milana Nagaraj, along with Naveen Shankar, graced the event as special guests and extended their best wishes to the entire team.
D Mahantesha Handral, who has worked as a co-director on over 15 films, including James, Bharaate, and Kanaka, is now making his independent directorial debut with Spark. Having honed his skills under renowned filmmakers like Chethan Kumar and R Chandru, he is now stepping into full-fledged direction. The movie is backed by two producers, including Dr Garima Avinash Vashishta, who is making her debut as a film producer.
"Spark is my debut film, and we are gearing up to begin shooting by the end of this month. Most of the film will be shot in and around Bengaluru," says debut director Mahantesh Handral, whose film will be an action thriller inspired by real-life incidents.
Niranjan Sudhindra, who plays the lead role of a journalist, expressed excitement about his character. "Mahantesh has written a fantastic story for this film. Spark refers to the press—journalists are the ones who ignite the first spark in any issue. Our story has a small spark too, and through this film, we aim to present it in a remarkable way. I play the role of Abhiram, a journalist, and I am thrilled to be a part of this project."
On the other hand, talking about her journey into filmmaking, producer Dr Garima Avinash expressed, "This is a dream come true. Initially, I wanted to produce a music album, but my family encouraged me to take up a full-fledged film instead. Thanks to their support, I am here today, producing my first film. I am happy to work with such a talented team."
The film, made under the Garima Avinash Productions banner, will have Ashwin Kennedy handling cinematography, Sachin Basrur composing the music, and Madhu in charge of editing.