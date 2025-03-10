Ramya Interview: My comeback is still a big question mark until I find the right script

Ramya is one of the few actors whose comeback is awaited by fans. The actor took a sabbatical with Nagarahavu (2016). Her recent hints about returning to films have excited her loyal following. While many hoped Swathi Mutthina Male Haniya would mark her comeback, Ramya clarified that it was planned for OTT, and she was aiming for a big-screen return. Though some projects, including Uttarakanda, didn’t materialise, rumours are circulating about a potential collaboration with Yogaraj Bhat and E Krishnappa. Ramya confirmed that the talks are still in the early stages, with no official confirmation yet. With her production house, AppleBox Studios, working on a few projects, she teased about being involved as an actor and producer in one of them soon. We caught up with Ramya for a chat to discuss what cinema means today and how she plans her comeback.
Firstly, when quizzed if she regrets stepping away from cinema to enter politics, Ramya explains thoughtfully, revealing that this decision still troubles her mind. “It is something that plays on my mind,” she says candidly. “Sometimes I think about the missed opportunities in films. Some of those films went on to become major blockbusters. But then I also remember what I gained through politics—the opportunity I received to serve the people, the same ones who gave me so much love and affection as a film star and continue to do so. How many of us get to do this? The amazing people I’ve met, and everything I’ve learned along the way, have shaped me into the person I’ve become today,” she remarks.
A common refrain from Ramya has always been that there aren’t enough good scripts, especially those featuring strong female characters. “I think there aren’t enough stories about women in Kannada cinema,” she says. “We lack a woman’s narrative, especially in Kannada films. I want to work on stories that focus on strong, well-rounded female characters.” This focus on female-centric narratives is not just a passing trend for Ramya but a matter of conviction. “Stories about the resilience and strength of women sensitise society, helping it become more empathetic and compassionate,” she explains. “We’re conditioned to perceive men and women a certain way. We attribute personality traits such as strength to men and vulnerability to women—we should rewrite that. This conditioning puts pressure on both men and women. It’s far from reality.”
Discussing her time away from the industry, Ramya admits that things have changed significantly. “I’ve been away for a while. Now I’m catching up on all the films. There are so many good films out there,” she says. “So much has changed—some for the good.” However, there’s one thing that she is struggling with: getting used to social media. “I don’t want young girls to get too obsessed with a certain body type, face, or lifestyle,” she says. “It’s not something to aspire to. I try to keep it real.”
Her openness to these roles is also part of her larger vision for the industry, which involves ensuring equal pay for heroes and heroines. Ramya has long been advocating for equal pay, and she emphasizes that it’s an issue that persists across all sectors, not just in cinema. “We need to keep the conversation alive about equal pay for men and women. Women and men have to come together and ensure women are paid equally,” she asserts.
Ramya encourages Kannada actors to find opportunities in other industries. “Artists should never feel confined to one language or industry,” she posits, pointing to the example of Rashmika Mandanna, a popular actor who faced criticism for her move to other industries. “My heart goes out to her. The hatred she faces is a reflection of how petty we can be. I empathise with her,” says Ramya.
While her return to acting remains a topic of discussion, her involvement in cinema is far from over. Through her production house, AppleBox Studios, Ramya has been working on projects that she hopes will reshape the Kannada film industry. “Right now, our primary focus is on Kannada films,” she reveals. “However, if the revenue potential is good, we may explore other languages as well.” But she also expresses her disappointment over the lack of support from OTT platforms for Kannada films. “I feel that the OTT platforms are not supporting Kannada films as much as they should,” she says.
The recent announcement by the government regarding capping ticket prices has given Ramya hope. “Hopefully, with the tickets being capped at Rs 200, we’ll be able to bring the Kannada filmgoer back to the theatres,” she says. “Watching films in multiplexes has become too expensive for the middle class. Entertainment should be more inclusive. Right now, it’s only for those who can afford it. People prefer to wait for films to release on OTT because it’s more affordable.” Ramya also believes that piracy will decrease if the rates go down. “When the price is lower, people will be more likely to watch films legally rather than resort to piracy.”
As Ramya’s return to films becomes more of a possibility, she remains cautious but hopeful. “My comeback is still a big question mark,” she says. “I’m actively listening to scripts, and I’m hoping to find the right one soon.”
One thing is clear—Ramya is not just making a comeback for the sake of it. She is waiting for a story that aligns with her values and artistic vision, and her fans will undoubtedly be excited to see her return to the screen, no matter the timeline.