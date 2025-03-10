Ramya Interview: My comeback is still a big question mark until I find the right script

Ramya is one of the few actors whose comeback is awaited by fans. The actor took a sabbatical with Nagarahavu (2016). Her recent hints about returning to films have excited her loyal following. While many hoped Swathi Mutthina Male Haniya would mark her comeback, Ramya clarified that it was planned for OTT, and she was aiming for a big-screen return. Though some projects, including Uttarakanda, didn’t materialise, rumours are circulating about a potential collaboration with Yogaraj Bhat and E Krishnappa. Ramya confirmed that the talks are still in the early stages, with no official confirmation yet. With her production house, AppleBox Studios, working on a few projects, she teased about being involved as an actor and producer in one of them soon. We caught up with Ramya for a chat to discuss what cinema means today and how she plans her comeback.

Firstly, when quizzed if she regrets stepping away from cinema to enter politics, Ramya explains thoughtfully, revealing that this decision still troubles her mind. “It is something that plays on my mind,” she says candidly. “Sometimes I think about the missed opportunities in films. Some of those films went on to become major blockbusters. But then I also remember what I gained through politics—the opportunity I received to serve the people, the same ones who gave me so much love and affection as a film star and continue to do so. How many of us get to do this? The amazing people I’ve met, and everything I’ve learned along the way, have shaped me into the person I’ve become today,” she remarks.

A common refrain from Ramya has always been that there aren’t enough good scripts, especially those featuring strong female characters. “I think there aren’t enough stories about women in Kannada cinema,” she says. “We lack a woman’s narrative, especially in Kannada films. I want to work on stories that focus on strong, well-rounded female characters.” This focus on female-centric narratives is not just a passing trend for Ramya but a matter of conviction. “Stories about the resilience and strength of women sensitise society, helping it become more empathetic and compassionate,” she explains. “We’re conditioned to perceive men and women a certain way. We attribute personality traits such as strength to men and vulnerability to women—we should rewrite that. This conditioning puts pressure on both men and women. It’s far from reality.”