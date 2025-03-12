Arasu Anthare Interview: Happy to team up with Ganesh for my second directorial

Golden Star Ganesh is showing no signs of slowing down. Fresh off the success of Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, the actor has been keeping a diverse slate, with projects like Your Sincerely Ram, directed by Vikyath, and Dhananjay's directorial debut Pinaka. Now, the actor is teaming up with popular lyricist and director Arasu Anthare for his sophomore. Arasu is coming back to film direction almost a decade after his debut, Love in Mandya (2014). This time, he’s working on a family entertainer who promises to captivate audiences. The film, produced by Ravi under the SNT Enterprises banner, will also mark the Kannada debut of Amritha Aiyer, the leading lady from the Telugu hit Hanu-Man.



Director Arasu Anthare confirmed the collaboration, revealing that the film will kick off with a grand muhurat ceremony on April 6. After that, an extensive shooting schedule is set to take place across Bengaluru, Mysuru, and North Karnataka. “This is my first time working with Ganesh, and I’m very excited,” Arasu says, adding, “I want to blend his unique style with my direction to create a family drama infused with humour—exactly what the audience loves to see from him.”



In this venture, Arasu is taking on multiple roles. In addition to directing, he is also writing the story, screenplay, and dialogues. Discussing Amritha Aiyer’s Kannada debut, Arasu shares, “Amritha is a talented actor from Karnataka who made a name for herself in Telugu. She’s now making her debut in Kannada.”



Although Arasu is known chiefly as a lyricist, he has embraced the evolving landscape of Kannada cinema. “Over the years, I’ve seen how the industry has changed, especially in filmmaking. But with this project, I’m committed to keeping the soul of Kannada cinema intact and true to its roots. Family entertainers are timeless, and I’ve focused heavily on the writing, specifically with Ganesh in mind,” he explains.



The film’s music will undoubtedly be a key highlight, with Arasu promising melodies that fans of Ganesh’s previous films will appreciate. While the composer is yet to be finalised, the director has confirmed the involvement of cinematographer Sugnaan and editor Akshay P Rao.



“We’re also bringing in fresh faces alongside Ganesh,” Arasu adds. “Ramesh Indira, Cockroach Suddhi, and others are set to join the cast, with more names to be finalised soon.”

