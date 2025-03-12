BAD gets release date

PC Shekar's upcoming directorial BAD, starring Nakul Gowda and Manvita Kamath and produced by SR Venkatesh Gowda, is set for a March 28 release. Recently, the makers released a romantic track titled 'Nee Baruve Anta Na Kaadu Kuntha,' written by poet Kaviraj, through the Jhankar Music label. The song, composed by Arjun Janya, is sung melodiously by Prithvi Bhatt, known for his stint in Saregamapa. Featuring the lead actors, the song is gaining popularity and has already received numerous views.

Director Shekar explained that the song brings to life the imagination of the heroine as she waits for her arrival. It portrays what she envisions during that waiting period. He also highlighted that six actors, representing the six negative traits (Kama, Krodha, etc.), play important roles in the film, which adds a special touch to the story.

Shekar has also worked on the film's editing, with art direction by G Rajasekhar and cinematography by Shakti Shekhar. The dialogues for BAD have been written by Sachin Jagadeeshwar SB.

The film's cast also includes Sai Krishna, Apoorva Bharadwaj, Manjunath, Ashwini, and others rounding out the star cast.