Chamayya Son of Ramachari, a sequel with a twist to 1972 classic Nagarahavu

The 1972 film Nagarahavu is hailed as a cult classic in Kannada cinema. The film was so popular that its title was used by two other films with a different story. Now, decades later, a new film titled Chamayya Son of Ramachari has been completed, using the names of the two iconic characters in a fresh narrative. A two-minute teaser released recently promises that the film will be a sequel to Nagarahavu, with a new twist.

Made under the banner of Jholige Cinemas, Chamayya Son of Ramachari is written, directed, and produced by Pallakki Radhakrishna, who also stars in an important role with Gautam Pallakki and V Govindaraju as co-producers. The film’s tagline, 'Kote Naadina Nagara Haavu,' hints at a story of survival, love, and tragedy.

In a shift from the original film, where Ramachari (Vishnuvardhan) and Margaret die, the new film has Ramachari surviving only to get disappointed that his villagers ostracise him. Pailwan Basappa offers him a chance at redemption by introducing him to the world of theatre, where Ramachari finds love and starts a family. His son, Chamayya, becomes the central figure in the story.

The film explores Ramachari's journey while showing the evolving lives of the people of Chitradurga. However, tragedy strikes once more, and the story delves into how Ramachari handles these catastrophic events. A crime during a Hindu Mahasabha event adds suspense to the narrative, and the film's backdrop includes references to historical forts and great leaders, making for a visually captivating experience.

Pallakki Radhakrishna, who was inspired by his meeting with Dr Vishnuvardhan during the filming of E Bandhana, shared, “I met Dr Vishnuvardhan sir, and briefly mentioned the idea, which he liked. After his passing, I thought of not doing it, but once I went to North Karnataka and saw Jayashree Raj’s (a lookalike of Vishnuvardhan) performance, it inspired me to make this movie."

Jayashree Raj, playing Ramachari, added, “I didn’t want to imitate the legendary actors. Instead, I experimented with my own approach to theatre.”

Filming took place in Karnataka, with cinematography by MR Seenu and music by Dr Kumar Chalya and Haito. Chamayya Son of Ramachari is set for release in April, hoping to live up to the legacy of Nagarahavu.