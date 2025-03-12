I waited to find more meaningful roles: Nimika Ratnakar

"I'm currently training for action sequences, and I’ll begin shooting from March 14," says Nimika, who reveals that Wild Tiger Safari is special because it incorporates the vibrant tradition of Tiger dance. "The story begins with the cultural essence of Tiger dance but seamlessly blends in a beautiful love story and a gripping gangster drama. It’s a full-on mass entertainer set in Mangaluru, with filming also planned across the coastal belt, Bengaluru, and North India," she adds.

The film will introduce Shithil Poojari as the male lead, while celebrated Bollywood dancers from Dance India Dance and ABCD fame—Dharmesh and Sushant Poojari—will play key roles.

Reflecting on her rise to fame with the popular song from Kranti, Nimika shares, "After the song, I received a flood of offers, mostly for special dance numbers. But I wanted to choose roles with more depth. While I did get some interesting opportunities, they didn’t align with my vision. That’s why I picked unique roles, like playing a maid in Phoenix, which felt refreshingly different. I've always wanted to do a proper love story, and I found that in Wild Tiger Safari," she signs off.