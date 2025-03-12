Megha Shetty to make her Tamil debut with Kaalaiyan

Megha Shetty, who was last seen in Kaiva, is now all set to make her Tamil film debut. After gaining recognition in the Kannada industry, Megha Shetty, who reveals that she is familiar with Tamil, Telugu, and even a little Malayalam, has been looking to broaden her career and take on more diverse roles.

The film, titled Kaalaiyan, is written and directed by debutant M Guru and produced by Dharamaraj Veluchamy under Zambara Entertainment. Megha Shetty is enthusiastic about the project, calling it more than just another debut. “This is a big break for me. I get to work with some of the finest actors in the industry, like Sathyaraj, Sasikumar, and Bharath,” she shares. “It’s not just about the debut; it’s about the strong characters in the story that have attracted such fine artists. The team is fantastic, and it also marks the debut of the director, which makes it all the more special. This is a village-based family drama, a unique script that I’m really excited about.” The actor commenced shooting her portions on Monday.