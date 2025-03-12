Megha Shetty to make her Tamil debut with Kaalaiyan

Megha Shetty, who was last seen in Kaiva, is now all set to make her Tamil film debut. After gaining recognition in the Kannada industry, Megha Shetty, who reveals that she is familiar with Tamil, Telugu, and even a little Malayalam, has been looking to broaden her career and take on more diverse roles.
The film, titled Kaalaiyan, is written and directed by debutant M Guru and produced by Dharamaraj Veluchamy under Zambara Entertainment. Megha Shetty is enthusiastic about the project, calling it more than just another debut. “This is a big break for me. I get to work with some of the finest actors in the industry, like Sathyaraj, Sasikumar, and Bharath,” she shares. “It’s not just about the debut; it’s about the strong characters in the story that have attracted such fine artists. The team is fantastic, and it also marks the debut of the director, which makes it all the more special. This is a village-based family drama, a unique script that I’m really excited about.” The actor commenced shooting her portions on Monday.
The actor, who became a household name with the serial Jothe Jotheyalli and has made her mark in Kannada cinema, expresses how important it is for her to explore different projects. “After making a mark in Kannada, I was on the lookout for some good, content-based projects, but it took time to find the right one. I’m glad it’s starting on such a positive note in Tamil,” she says.
Aside from Kaalaiyan, Megha Shetty is currently juggling multiple projects. She is working on Gramayana, starring Vinay Rajkumar, and Cheetah, featuring Prajwal Devaraj. Moreover, Megha Shetty is excited for the release of Operation London Cafe, a film she describes as another exciting venture. “I’m also in discussions for a couple of projects in Kannada and Telugu. A few more announcements will come soon,” she adds.
As Shetty continues to balance multiple projects, she is determined to keep her momentum going. "I’m eager to see where this journey takes me," she concludes.